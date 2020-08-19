You have permission to edit this article.
Marcus Renaissance Theatre in Sturtevant to reopen Friday with new, old movies
Marcus Renaissance Theatre in Sturtevant to reopen Friday with new, old movies

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
STURTEVANT — Marcus Renaissance Theater, 10411 Washington Ave., is reopening Friday, Aug. 21, with these safety protocols in place:

  • Associates undergo a wellness check prior to their shift, wear face masks, plus gloves when appropriate
  • Expect an increased frequency of cleaning, especially high-touch surfaces
  • Social distancing is practiced
  • Plexiglass is located in areas where transactions will take place
  • Hand sanitizer is available throughout the facility

Prior to arrival, patrons are asked to follow these safety guidelines:

  • Prepare to social distance
  • Face masks are required except when eating or drinking

Nine other Marcus Theatres in Wisconsin will be reopening Friday, including the Movie Tavern Brookfield Square and South Shore Cinema in Oak Creek, which will also have drive-in movie options. Another seven theaters are set to open the following Friday.

Tickets

Patrons can purchase tickets in advance on the Marcus Theatres App or website, marcustheatres.com. Before arriving at the theater, they can place concessions/food orders using the mobile app or website.

Movies

These movies will be featured beginning Friday:

  • “Unhinged”
  • “Cut Throat City”
  • “Inception 10th Anniversary”
  • “Words on Bathroom Walls”
  • “Playing with Fire”
  • “Sonic the Hedgehog”
  • “Shrek”
  • “Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back”
  • “Jumanji: The Next Level”
