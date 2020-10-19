Marcus Caldwell Jr. remembered for 'infectious smile,' love of basketball

“He brought that sunshine to practice every day. If there was one thing you could count on with Marcus, it’s that he’s going to have fun and you’re going to have fun with him.”

Treutelaar said Caldwell would even settle his coach down at times, telling him things were going to be OK. He continued his love for basketball by coaching Optimist Youth Basketball last year.

Caldwell’s grin was his trademark, Treutelaar said: “He had a smile that was infectious. He was a happy guy, you just didn’t see him angry or upset in a negative way.”

He was an active father to his daughter, who was born when he was a freshman, Treutelaar said. He was proud of her and made sure they were in each other’s lives; she often came to games and practices.

Caldwell’s family could not be reached as The Journal Times went to press.

Planning to remember

While Treutelaar is grieving, he said the COVID-19 pandemic and the fact that students can’t come into the high school makes it difficult to connect with others who are feeling the same way.