 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marchers in Racine hold out hope Roe v. Wade won't be overturned | 'Maybe the Supreme Court is listening'
0 Comments
alert top story

Marchers in Racine hold out hope Roe v. Wade won't be overturned | 'Maybe the Supreme Court is listening'

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The battle over abortion rights is finding renewed energy in Racine County amid fears that nearly a half-century of legalized abortion could soon come to an end.

About 100 men and women from throughout the region marched Saturday in Downtown Racine to demand that government officials uphold a woman's abortion rights.

The demonstration took place as part of a nationwide Women's March in response to a new ban on virtually all abortions in Texas, and the U.S. Supreme Court refusing an emergency request to block the statute.

Two women wear 'handmaid' costumes

Waving signs that mention the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Pamela Bujanovich, left, of Paddock Lake, and Leslie Jack of Elgin, Illinois, wear "Handmaid's Tale" costumes Saturday during a rally in Downtown Racine. 

Participants in the rally — some wearing costumes fashioned after characters in the "The Handmaid's Tale," a TV series based on the Margaret Atwood novel about a dystopian future in which women have virtually no rights — expressed disbelief that abortion rights remain under attack nearly 49 years after the Supreme Court's landmark ruling in Roe vs. Wade.

But the protesters, including several men, also voiced a determination to keep up the fight to preserve equal rights for women.

Brenda Thomas of Racine turned out for what she said was her first-ever abortion rights demonstration, saying that she blames religious extremism in the United States for ongoing efforts to roll back women's rights.

"It just seems that it's getting worse," Thomas said. "I hope this is the end of it."

Another participant, Caroll Pearson of Lake Geneva, said she doubts that the battle is over. But she is holding hope that the current Supreme Court will uphold the 1973 ruling that legalized abortion.

"This is such an important issue," Pearson said. "Maybe the Supreme Court is listening."

The nationwide march, with events planned Saturday in every state, turning out thousands of participants in some places, including Chicago and Washington D.C., was organized in response to an upcoming ruling by the nation's highest court on a Mississippi law that seeks to ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Women's rights activists are particularly concerned because the court — now dominated by political conservatives — recently allowed Texas to implement its near-total ban on abortion.

Justice Department Seeks Emergency Order , To Block Texas Abortion Law. On Sept. 14, the Department of Justice filed an emergency order requesting a temporary halt to Texas' new abortion law. The department said that the new law (S.B. 8), which bans abortions past six weeks, prevents "women from exercising their constitutional rights.". This relief is necessary to protect the constitutional rights of women in Texas and the sovereign interest of the United States in ensuring that its States respect the terms of the national compact. , Department of Justice, via emergency order filing. It is also necessary to protect federal agencies, employees, and contractors whose lawful actions S.B. 8 purports to prohibit, Department of Justice, via emergency order filing. In particular, the Department of Justice claims the law violates the 14th Amendment. . It is well-settled that the Fourteenth Amendment prevents states from banning abortion before a fetus is viable. , Department of Justice, via emergency order filing. Because S.B. 8 has that effect, it is plainly unconstitutional under binding precedent, Department of Justice, via emergency order filing. It was also alleged that the law violates the Supremacy Clause and is causing many women to seek abortions outside of Texas, . "overburdening out-of-state clinics and creating backlogs for residents of other states seeking care." . If a restraining order is granted, the law will not be able to be enforced while it is being litigated

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
State legislator Greta Neubauer addresses crowd at rally

State Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, center, holding megaphone, addresses the crowd Saturday outside the Racine County Courthouse during a rally held as part of a nationwide Women's March for reproductive rights.

State Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, attended the Racine rally and told the crowd that abortion-rights opponents in Madison already have drafted legislation to duplicate Texas' extreme measure, should the Supreme Court overturn Roe vs. Wade.

Neubauer urged those in attendance to step up lobbying efforts directed at Wisconsin state lawmakers to protect a woman's right to choose.

"The threat is very real," she said. "We need everybody to keep calling and keep writing."

The rally Saturday began outside the Racine County Courthouse and concluded with a march through Downtown to Racine City Hall. Participants chanted and waved signs reflecting their belief that women deserve equal rights, including equal access to medical decisions.

Megan Ernst of Kenosha brought a baby stroller carrying her two daughters — 4-year-old Madysen and 6-month-old Rory. Ernst said she can hardly believe that she still has to protest so that her daughters can grow up with equal rights.

Ernst called it "absolutely disgusting" that some politicians still are trying to curtail women's rights.

Of her daughters, she added: "They shouldn't have to live in a world like that."

Mary Pirrello in handmaid costume

Dressed in a subservient "handmaid" costume as a show of protest, Mary Pirrello of Racine waits Saturday outside the Racine County Courthouse before a rally held as part of a nationwide Women's March for reproductive rights.

Mary Pirrello of Racine wore a "Handmaid's Tale" costume. If health care options are taken away, Pirrello said, women can expect to lose other rights that they have fought for.

Pirrello said she has an ancestor who was hanged on suspicion of being a witch.

"I'm not waiting for them to come for me," she said. "I can't wait. This is not funny anymore."

     

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News