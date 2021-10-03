Marchers in Racine hold out hope Roe v. Wade won't be overturned | 'Maybe the Supreme Court is listening'

"The threat is very real," she said. "We need everybody to keep calling and keep writing."

The rally Saturday began outside the Racine County Courthouse and concluded with a march through Downtown to Racine City Hall. Participants chanted and waved signs reflecting their belief that women deserve equal rights, including equal access to medical decisions.

Megan Ernst of Kenosha brought a baby stroller carrying her two daughters — 4-year-old Madysen and 6-month-old Rory. Ernst said she can hardly believe that she still has to protest so that her daughters can grow up with equal rights.

Ernst called it "absolutely disgusting" that some politicians still are trying to curtail women's rights.

Of her daughters, she added: "They shouldn't have to live in a world like that."

Mary Pirrello of Racine wore a "Handmaid's Tale" costume. If health care options are taken away, Pirrello said, women can expect to lose other rights that they have fought for.

Pirrello said she has an ancestor who was hanged on suspicion of being a witch.

"I'm not waiting for them to come for me," she said. "I can't wait. This is not funny anymore."

