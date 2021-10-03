Marchers in Racine hold out hope Roe v. Wade won't be overturned | 'Maybe the Supreme Court is listening'

RACINE — The battle over abortion rights is finding renewed energy in Racine County amid fears that nearly a half-century of legalized abortion could soon come to an end.
About 100 men and women from throughout the region marched Saturday in Downtown Racine to demand that government officials uphold a woman's abortion rights.
The demonstration took place as part of a nationwide Women's March in response to a new ban on virtually all abortions in Texas, and the U.S. Supreme Court refusing an emergency request to block the statute.
Participants in the rally — some wearing costumes fashioned after characters in the "The Handmaid's Tale," a TV series based on the Margaret Atwood novel about a dystopian future in which women have virtually no rights — expressed disbelief that abortion rights remain under attack nearly 49 years after the Supreme Court's landmark ruling in Roe vs. Wade.
But the protesters, including several men, also voiced a determination to keep up the fight to preserve equal rights for women.
Brenda Thomas of Racine turned out for what she said was her first-ever abortion rights demonstration, saying that she blames religious extremism in the United States for ongoing efforts to roll back women's rights.
"It just seems that it's getting worse," Thomas said. "I hope this is the end of it."
Another participant, Caroll Pearson of Lake Geneva, said she doubts that the battle is over. But she is holding hope that the current Supreme Court will uphold the 1973 ruling that legalized abortion.
"This is such an important issue," Pearson said. "Maybe the Supreme Court is listening."
The nationwide march, with events planned Saturday in every state, turning out thousands of participants in some places, including Chicago and Washington D.C., was organized in response to an upcoming ruling by the nation's highest court on a Mississippi law that seeks to ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
Women's rights activists are particularly concerned because the court — now dominated by political conservatives — recently allowed Texas to implement its near-total ban on abortion.
State Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, attended the Racine rally and told the crowd that abortion-rights opponents in Madison already have drafted legislation to duplicate Texas' extreme measure, should the Supreme Court overturn Roe vs. Wade.
Neubauer urged those in attendance to step up lobbying efforts directed at Wisconsin state lawmakers to protect a woman's right to choose.
"The threat is very real," she said. "We need everybody to keep calling and keep writing."
The rally Saturday began outside the Racine County Courthouse and concluded with a march through Downtown to Racine City Hall. Participants chanted and waved signs reflecting their belief that women deserve equal rights, including equal access to medical decisions.
Megan Ernst of Kenosha brought a baby stroller carrying her two daughters — 4-year-old Madysen and 6-month-old Rory. Ernst said she can hardly believe that she still has to protest so that her daughters can grow up with equal rights.
Ernst called it "absolutely disgusting" that some politicians still are trying to curtail women's rights.
Of her daughters, she added: "They shouldn't have to live in a world like that."
Mary Pirrello of Racine wore a "Handmaid's Tale" costume. If health care options are taken away, Pirrello said, women can expect to lose other rights that they have fought for.
Pirrello said she has an ancestor who was hanged on suspicion of being a witch.
"I'm not waiting for them to come for me," she said. "I can't wait. This is not funny anymore."
Photos: Women's March draws crowd with costumes and signs to Downtown Racine
Mary Pirrello in handmaid costume
Rachel Trobaugh
Caroll Pearson wears "My Choice" facemask
Diana Valencia pumps a fist into the air
Janet Eppers, Barbara Kodlubanski
Crowd marches from courthouse to City Hall
Madysen Ernst, 4, in Wonder Woman costume
State legislator Greta Neubauer addresses crowd at rally
Two women wear 'handmaid' costumes
Protestors wave signs outside Racine County Courthouse during women's march
Hannah Noel displays 'Mind Your Own Uterus' sign
Marchers cross the Racine County Courthouse grounds
Mary Pirrello uses megaphone to address crowd at rally