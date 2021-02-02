Many Wisconsin vaccinators 'are not happy' with vaccine allotments falling well short of requests

Racine County is no longer in the "Critically High" or "Very High" risk categories for COVID-19, according to the state. But the current case rate of about 300 positive cases per 100,000 residents remains higher than the averages from March 1-April 30 and from Aug. 10-Sept. 21 of last year. As such, the case rate for the entire community remains in the "High" category, as defined by the Department of Health Services.
Local case rates were at or above the state's "Very High" category of 350-999 cases per 100,000 residents from late August until late January, and were in the "Critically High" category of 1,000-plus cases per 100,000 residents throughout most of November.
The county's case rate, which almost exactly mirrored the city's individual case rate, spiked in mid-November at about 1,600 cases per 100,000 residents, a height that hadn't even been approached in the first eight months of the pandemic.
The second-highest spike to date came in late April, when the city's case rate neared 700 cases per 100,000 residents, while the rest of the county's rate (not including the city, or the villages of Elmwood Park and North Bay) barely surpassed 120 cases per 100,000.
Vaccinators want more
Still, as vaccinations appear to be the proverbial light at the end of the pandemic tunnel, the state's vaccine supply allocated by the national government remains concerningly limited. But it is growing slowly.
In their requests for vaccine dosages this week, vaccinators across the state requested nearly 300,000 doses, according to DHS, but the state reported it only had 77,760 doses available to fulfill those requests. It's a sign that, although health care providers across the state are ready to get shots in arms, the supply of vaccines — which only started being rolled out less than two months ago — falls far short of demand.
“We can only fill about 27% of their requests," DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems van Dijk told reporters Tuesday.
Last week, the Central Racine County Health Department received only about 60% of the vaccine dosage it requested. On Tuesday, CRCHD reported that it received just 17% of its requested amount this week.
The City of Racine Public Health Department also is short on vaccine and as a result isn't taking any new appointments right now; last week, it received about 73% of its requested vaccines.
Racine County’s two health departments have reported that they did not receive their “full allotment of requested vaccine this week,” another hiccup in the bumpy rollout of coronavirus vaccinations reported statewide and nationwide.
Likewise, local pharmacies have not received full allocations.
Lakeview Pharmacy, 516 Monument Square, has a notice on its website stating: "Currently the demand for COVID-19 vaccine is extremely high. Unfortunately Lakeview Pharmacy did NOT receive any allocation from the state for the week of Feb. 2-5, therefore we do not have any appointments available this week."
COVID-19 vaccinations from ProHealth Care, which has a new Waterford location at 790 Cornerstone Crossing, currently are only available by appointment for patients 65 and older.
Froedtert Health has also paused scheduling of all first-dose appointments of COVID-19 vaccinations "due to the limited supply of vaccine received from the state," according to its website. "As soon as more vaccine doses are available, we will contact eligible patients again."
These shortages are being reported across the state.
Willems van Dijk said that vaccinators large and small "are not happy" with their allotments.
On Friday, when vaccinators — ranging from local pharmacies to national health care providers to local health departments — found out they wouldn't be receiving their fully requested dosage requests, “almost no one was happy ... our vaccinators want to get these into the arms of the people who so desperately want it," Willems van Dijk said.
Vaccinators that requested 50 or fewer doses have gotten zero because the Pfizer vaccine is so cumbersome to distribute and because the minimum shipment of Moderna vaccines is 100 doses.
Some of the state's largest “high through-put vaccinators" got 2,000 doses when they requested as much as 20,000.
On top of that, private pharmacies CVS and Walgreens, which are leading the way in vaccinating those living in long-term care facilities, were required to get their full requests fulfilled and even had requests canceled since they exceeded what they ended up needing.
“We’re just getting started," Willems van Dijk said of the vaccination process, while cheering the vaccinators who are ready to vaccinate but are still waiting on doses to be delivered. “We’ve got a great infrastructure.”
Last week's total vaccine allotment from the federal government to Wisconsin grew, but only slightly, an increase of about 70,000 doses to about 83,000 doses, and that's “likely where we’ll remain for the next three weeks," Willems van Dijk said.
Where to learn more
Information on vaccine rollout from health care systems active locally can be found at:
Ascension reports it is currently focusing on vaccinating those in Phase 1B of state guidelines, including those who are 65 and older in addition to health care workers and first responders.
Advocate Aurora: advocateaurorahealth.org/coronavirus-disease-2019/covid19-vaccine
On Tuesday, Advocate Aurora reported administering its 100,000th vaccination, which was administered in Oak Lawn, Illinois, and was received by 88-year-old Marian Gaither of Chicago, who said in a press release: “I’m tired of staying in the house."
Froedtert: froedtert.com/covid-19-vaccine-updates
For vaccine updates from CRCHD, go to crchd.com/covid-19-vaccine.
For vaccine updates from the City of Racine's health department, go to racinecoronavirus.org/racine-covid-19-vaccine.
Local pharmacies taking part in vaccine rollout include:
- Good Value Pharmacy: goodvaluerx.com/retail/vaccinations
- Lakeview Pharmacy of Racine: lakeviewpharmacy.com
- Walmart Pharmacies: corporate.walmart.com/covid-vaccine
- Pick ‘n Save Pharmacies: kroger.com/i/coronavirus-update/vaccine
More statewide info, including who is included in which phase of vaccine rollout, can be found on DHS's website at dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine.htm.