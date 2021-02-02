Many Wisconsin vaccinators 'are not happy' with vaccine allotments falling well short of requests

By the numbers

How many doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in total across Wisconsin? 578,335

How many Wisconsinites have received both doses of a vaccine? 107,860

How many vaccine doses did Wisconsin's vaccinators request this week? Around 300,000

How many vaccine doses did the state provide to Wisconsin vaccinators this week? Around 77,760

How many doses of both Moderna's vaccine and Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine is Wisconsin receiving per week? About 83,000, which is 13,000 more than two weeks ago

All numbers as of Tuesday, according to the Department of Health Services