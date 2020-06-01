Many Mount Pleasant homes will not face reassessment this year

MOUNT PLEASANT — Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its related public health concerns and widespread economic fallout, the Mount Pleasant Board of Review will not be pursuing a general property revaluation this year.
Meeting virtually earlier this month on May 18, Village Assessor Dan McHugh provided Board of Review members with an update, noting that 2020 will be a “maintenance year” for property value assessments.
“We’re not doing a general revaluation this year because of everything that is going on,” McHugh said. “We felt it would be best if we would hold off on changing values this year. Obviously, there is still maintenance being done for new construction. We did target some neighborhoods, land values.”
In pre-COVID terms, McHugh reported that property values in the village are seeing growth, noting that the increases are “above assessed value, not necessarily an increase in market value.”
“When we ran our numbers this year for residential, it was about a 3% value change for single-family residential and condominiums was closer to 10%,” he said. “Commercial, we’re seeing a lot higher value increases.”
Last year, a typical home in Mount Pleasant saw a 10% increase in property assessments, although some homes went up more than 10% and some homes increased less.
Open book changes
According to the state Department of Revenue, each municipality in Wisconsin must hold open book and board of review sessions in accordance with state statutes. Such sessions generally take place in late May to early June, though some can occur later.
During an open book session, the municipal assessment roll, which lists all the municipality’s properties, is open for examination and property owners can informally discuss their property value with the local assessor. If the property value is changed during the open book session, the assessor corrects the assessment.
If the property owner is not satisfied with the assessment after attending open book, the property owner can bring their appeal to the Board of Review. The board then schedules an appeal hearing that requires the property owner to provide evidence proving the assessment is incorrect. At the review, if the board agrees with the property owner’s evidence, it can change the assessment.
McHugh reported that while the village’s 2020 open book sessions are scheduled to be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 1-15, the format will be altered this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Open book will be only by email or phone calls,” McHugh explained. “If somebody really wants to come in, it will only be by scheduled appointment, but we’re gonna discourage that as much as possible.”
Members adjourned the meeting until 10 a.m. Monday, June 22. Mount Pleasant Village Clerk-Treasurer Stephanie Kohlhagen said that while it is her expectation that the Board of Review would “likely” be reconvening the adjourned meeting in person at the Village Hall to hear any cases, the ultimate determination of venue and format for the meeting is subject to change as the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve.
Also at the May 18 meeting, Board of Review members elected John Supak to serve as board chair and John Kis to serve as vice-chair.
