Many Mount Pleasant homes will not face reassessment this year

Open book changes

According to the state Department of Revenue, each municipality in Wisconsin must hold open book and board of review sessions in accordance with state statutes. Such sessions generally take place in late May to early June, though some can occur later.

During an open book session, the municipal assessment roll, which lists all the municipality’s properties, is open for examination and property owners can informally discuss their property value with the local assessor. If the property value is changed during the open book session, the assessor corrects the assessment.

If the property owner is not satisfied with the assessment after attending open book, the property owner can bring their appeal to the Board of Review. The board then schedules an appeal hearing that requires the property owner to provide evidence proving the assessment is incorrect. At the review, if the board agrees with the property owner’s evidence, it can change the assessment.

McHugh reported that while the village’s 2020 open book sessions are scheduled to be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 1-15, the format will be altered this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.