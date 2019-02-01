RACINE COUNTY — Although the area is thawing out from the polar vortex, there has been no respite from water pipes bursting anywhere from the YMCA to Racine Mayor Cory Mason’s house.
Local plumbers have been inundated with calls, and they are preparing for a busy week ahead. As pipes thaw in the relatively warm weather projected for this weekend, previously unseen breaks may make themselves apparent as ice melts and water starts spewing.
Mason was one of many local residents who found himself calling for help after a pipe burst in his house, causing an estimated several thousand dollars in damage and a big mess.
Wesley Rosenberg, owner of Building Waters plumbing and HVAC service in Racine, said he has been turning some customers with minor plumbing issues away because he has been so busy.
Throughout the week, Building Waters has had 50-60 calls per day between pipes bursting and furnaces malfunctioning, Rosenberg said. By noon Friday, there had already been 25 calls.
“My guys are running around like chickens with their heads cut off,” Rosenberg said.
Rochester-based plumbing service Maas and Sons started to get somewhat busy Thursday, when it had 10-12 calls, a manageable number, owner and manager Todd Bruesewitz said. Because of how aware people generally were about the polar vortex, Bruesewitz said, problems have not been as bad as they could have been.
“It helps they were calling for it for a long time,” Bruesewitz said. “It’s not like this snuck up on anybody. It was very well-publicized.”
Around 5 p.m. Thursday, a pipe for the sprinkler system broke at the Racine Family YMCA Sealed Air Branch, 8501 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant. It spewed water into the vestibule between the inner and outer door. The water was shut off and the pipe was repaired fairly quickly, so there was no damage to the facility, said Jeffery Collen, Racine Family YMCA’s CEO.
“It’s not like it (the water) was in the building or anything — maybe just into the doorway and edge of the building,” Collen said.
The branch was set to opened back up at about 3:30 p.m. Friday.
Municipal water mains have been more or less unscathed, with just one or two breaks per day, said Keith Haas, general manager of the Racine Water Utility, which covers the City of Racine, Mount Pleasant, Sturtevant, Elmwood Park and North Bay. Water mains are deep enough in the ground — 5-6 feet — that the frost never reached them, plus the snow insulates the pavement.
However, Haas said, Water Utility staff has “been busy all hours and in the wee hours of the morning” going to houses where the occupant forgot to heat the basement, which can cause the water meter to freeze.
