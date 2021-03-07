Many feeling positive about return to buildings: 'My daughter probably hasn’t smiled like that in a long time'

“I’m just glad that he can go back,” Jacobson said. “His attitude already changed after one day.”

Her son said that recess wasn’t as fun as it used to be, due to social distancing rules, but he told her it wasn’t that difficult to keep his mask on all day.

Jacobson is not so pleased that her son and his classmates will continue using their electronic tablets to complete their schoolwork, although she acknowledged this is necessary for the students who are still learning from home. Jacobson understands that technology is the way of the future, but said that kids in her son’s class still haven’t learned to write using pens and pencils.

Learning from home challenges remain

Still, as of just two weeks ago, about 47% of RUSD students had planned on continuing to learn from home.

Marjorie Kadolph said in a Facebook comment that her son hated the changes to the remote learning option last week at Case High School that accompanied the return of students to the classroom.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But Katie Pullen commented on Facebook that her son was happy with how remote learning worked last week even while many of his classmates were in-person.