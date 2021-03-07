Many feeling positive about return to buildings: 'My daughter probably hasn’t smiled like that in a long time'

RACINE — Many Racine Unified students and parents were feeling excitement and positivity last week, as students returned to classrooms, almost all of them for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Wisconsin around a year ago.
It marked RUSD being one of the last school districts in Wisconsin to reopen its buildings since the state shut down in-person learning last March.
For Joyce Gandy, the decision to send her daughter back to in-person school was a difficult one, since the second-grader at Red Apple Elementary has asthma. But Gandy decided that returning to the classroom would be what’s best for her daughter, who is an only child and was missing the social interaction of school.
Gandy’s daughter was nervous last Monday morning, the first day back, and asked to stay home. By the end of the day, after finally interacting in-person with the classmates she had previously met while learning remotely, things turned around.
“My daughter probably hasn’t smiled like that in a long time,” Gandy said.
Nicole Jacobson’s son, a first grader at SC Johnson Elementary School, was also nervous on the way to the building Monday. After school, he was telling his mom about the new friends he made and was thrilled that he got to eat pizza for lunch.
“I’m just glad that he can go back,” Jacobson said. “His attitude already changed after one day.”
Her son said that recess wasn’t as fun as it used to be, due to social distancing rules, but he told her it wasn’t that difficult to keep his mask on all day.
Jacobson is not so pleased that her son and his classmates will continue using their electronic tablets to complete their schoolwork, although she acknowledged this is necessary for the students who are still learning from home. Jacobson understands that technology is the way of the future, but said that kids in her son’s class still haven’t learned to write using pens and pencils.
Learning from home challenges remain
Still, as of just two weeks ago, about 47% of RUSD students had planned on continuing to learn from home.
Marjorie Kadolph said in a Facebook comment that her son hated the changes to the remote learning option last week at Case High School that accompanied the return of students to the classroom.
But Katie Pullen commented on Facebook that her son was happy with how remote learning worked last week even while many of his classmates were in-person.
‘They wanted to go back’
“He said it was a lot like before but he just needs to get used to the new schedule,” she wrote.
When it came time to decide whether to return to school in-person or to continue learning remotely, Savannah Valencia asked her children for their input.
“There was no hesitation,” Valencia said. “They wanted to go back.”
Her son, Victor Valencia III, who attends Goodland Montessori said it was difficult to wear a mask all day and added that the students did a lot of hand washing.
“It’s nice to see my friends in person and to see my teacher in person,” he said.
Victor’s 4-year-old sister Giavanna Valencia, who also attends Goodland Montessori, said she was happy to be back at school and that she made some new friends.
Facilitating virtual learning for her children had been a challenge for Savannah Valencia who recently went through a divorce. Her father retired to help out with the kids. She’s happy to see her children return to some semblance of normalcy.
“We tend to not think about how depressing this is for children,” she said, recalling having to tell her kids they couldn’t play with friends or neighbors or host birthday parties.
Stephanie Alvarez’s daughter is a first grader in the bilingual program at Janes Elementary School.
“I’m feeling really happy about it because I know she wanted to go back,” Alvarez said. “She’s an only child so she was eager to have interaction with other children.”