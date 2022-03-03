Many claims, little evidence to back them up in Gableman's latest report

Lots of claims. Very little evidence, at least for some of them.

That’s what was in the interim report from the taxpayer-funded probe of the 2020 election that was released Tuesday.

“I thought the report was brash and rambling,” Barry Burden, University of Wisconsin-Madison professor of political science, said during an online panel hosted Wednesday by the Bipartisan Policy Center. “It touched on a lot of issues but didn’t really solve or resolve any of them. It mainly raised questions and made a number of allegations that I think were not well established in the facts.”

Two unsubstantiated claims

The report claims there was 100% turnout in 12 Racine County nursing homes, 30 Milwaukee County nursing homes and 24 Dane County nursing homes.

But the report doesn’t identify any of those 66 nursing homes, or where exactly the data came from, or provide any substantiating documents or evidence to support the claims, which were made in bold red type.

“Without knowing what nursing homes the claims are being made about, it’s hard to rebut them,” state Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, said in a phone interview Thursday morning.

Members of the Wisconsin Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections, upon which Spreitzer sits, was given the report minutes before hearing testimony by Michael Gableman, the former state Supreme Court justice leading the probe. As such, committee members had little time to educate themselves on Gableman’s claims before he spoke about them and answered questions.

Gableman and the report itself admit the data is incomplete, but made claims based on that data anyway.

Milwaukee officials have already countered the nursing-home claims with actual data, indicating the report’s assertions are wholly inaccurate.

Among the apparently false claims was one that asserted federal law requires lists of non-citizens be provided to local elections officials and that that did not happen before the 2020 election. But multiple clerks said this is not true; there is no such thing as a “non-citizen” list.

The Journal Times requested data and clarification from the Office of the Special Counsel, led by Gableman. No reply was received.

Nursing homes

Racine County does not have exactly 12 nursing homes, so unless the OSC releases more information, it’s impossible to know upon what the report’s claims are based.

Depending on your definition, Racine County has six nursing homes, or somewhere between 14 and 17, or dozens, or more than 200. But not 12.

The report does not deny this, saying that its assertion of 100% voter turnout (reportedly 348 votes cast out of 348 registered voters in 12 unidentified Racine County nursing homes) “reflects voting at the nursing homes that the OSC has been able to vet to this juncture. There are more facilities in these counties, and after auditing the votes from other facilities, the above percentages may change.”

Gableman noted Tuesday, regarding turnout rates at nursing homes: “I haven’t fully investigated that yet.”

By releasing the incomplete information, Gableman and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, the Racine County Republican who ordered the investigation, have contradicted what they said when the probe launched; at the time, they said it was important to not release any information until the investigation is complete.

According to the state designation of what a “nursing home” is, there are six in Racine County:

The Bay at Burlington

Oak Ridge Care Center, Union Grove

Ridgewood Care Center, Mount Pleasant

Lakeshore at Siena, Caledonia

Wisconsin Veterans Home-Boland Hall, Town of Dover

The Villa at Lincoln Park, Racine

That count of six was confirmed by Andrew Goetz, a spokesman for the county, who indicated he likewise was confused as to how Gableman’s team came to its conclusion.

If you are to include both memory care units and residential care apartment complexes, the number increases to somewhere from 14 to 17.

Include community-based apartment complexes, the number rises to more than 50.

If you include adult family homes, the number rises to more than 300.

In Milwaukee County, Gableman’s report claims there were 1,084 votes cast out of 1,084 registered voters in 30 nursing homes.

But Milwaukee elections officials disclosed data that contradicts this. In an email Thursday morning, Milwaukee Election Commission Executive Director Claire Woodall-Vogg said that in the November 2020 election, there were “579 ballots issued to SVD (special voting deputy) voters; 389 ballots returned; 67.2% return rate,” in the City of Milwaukee.

That return rate is actually down from the 2016 presidential election, when there were 810 such ballots issued, with 633 of them being returned, for a turnout rate of 78.1%, according to the data Woodall-Vogg provided.

Asked about the discrepancy between Gableman’s numbers and Milwaukee’s actual election data, Woodall-Vogg said: “It is not clear if Mr. Gableman understands this, but SVD voters are those who have requested an absentee ballot and are in nursing or assisted living. Voters in independent living — which comprises quite a large number — can vote via mail or with the SVDs. It is their preference.”

The numbers Woodall-Vogg provided, she said, indicate “the requests we had on file for voters in care facilities who were in nursing or assisted living and would have voted with a SVD” if SVDs had been dispensed in 2020, which they were not.

Using the state’s strict definition of “nursing home,” there are 32 nursing homes in Milwaukee County.

‘Non-citizen’

Gableman’s report states outright: “WEC is also legally required under federal law to distribute to the State’s municipal clerks lists of wards and incapacitated person so as to prevent these ineligible non-citizens from Election Day registration and voting.”

This is wrong, said Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell and Caledonia Clerk Joslyn Hoeffert.

The report does not cite any specific law from which it drew the conclusion that such non-citizen lists must be provided.

Of the claim that there is some sort of non-citizen list mandate, “that’s a lie,” McDonell said. “That’s a complete lie. That is made up. That is, there’s no legal cite, of course there isn’t one, he can’t provide one and no one else does. So, if it were a federal requirement, someone would be doing it.”

Local election officials do get lists of felons and others barred from voting from the state; Waterford Village Clerk Rachel Ladewig called it an “Ineligible Voter List.” But there’s no such “non-citizen list.”

“We get a list of the felons, which I think is from the state … it’s definitely not a non-citizen list,” Hoeffert said.

The report further stated, “Wisconsin election officials failed to prevent non-citizens from voting in the 2020 presidential election — casting doubt on the election result.” However, the report does not even claim or point to any case in which a single non-citizen voted in the 2020 presidential election.

Misinformation already spreading

Preventing the potential spread of misinformation was ostensibly the reason why Gableman’s work and documents associated with OSC were to be kept secret. As such, it is not clear why these unsubstantiated claims and incomplete data sets are being released now, breaking from the assurances that were made by Vos and Gableman at the outset of the probe.

The claims Gableman made Tuesday have already led to the spread of misinformation.

Wisconsin has an estimated 92,000 people living in nursing homes. As such, Gableman implied that supposed election fraud in nursing homes could have swayed the election in Biden’s favor, since 92,000 is bigger than Biden’s margin of victory, which was 20,682 votes.

“92,000 is a lot of votes,” he said.

But Gableman ignores the fact that that 92,000 is the total population of all Wisconsinites living in nursing homes, and he did not even assert that there were 92,000 ballots cast out of the nursing homes.

To allege that there could be 92,000 fraudulent votes connected to nursing homes implies that there was a ballot cast for every single nursing home resident in the state — which did not happen — and that, somehow, all of these ballots were fraudulent, which would imply that not a single resident of a Wisconsin nursing home voted legally. It also implies that every single nursing home resident in the state is a registered voter, which is not accurate.

The investigation conducted by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office — which looked into alleged election fraud in a single Mount Pleasant nursing home and has been heavily cited by Gableman’s team — effectively disproves Gableman’s implication that 92,000 votes connected to nursing homes could have been fraudulent.

The RCSO’s investigation found that eight people whose family members said should not have been able to vote and would not have consciously wanted to vote did vote at Ridgewood Care Center. But 42 votes were recorded from Ridgewood, with no concerns being raised about 34 of them. Additionally, Ridgewood has a capacity of 200 residents.

Burden, the UW-Madison professor, said Wednesday: “I think the report suggesting that there are 92,000 people at risk of being coerced or breaking the law is mostly innuendo.”

Still, state Rep. Tim Ramthun, in a release titled “Vindication,” claimed his doubts of the legality of the 2020 election were confirmed by Gableman. Ramthun is a Republican gubernatorial candidate who has tried to have Wisconsin’s electoral votes somehow recalled 15 months after the fact, something Gableman now asserts is possible even though the Legislature’s attorneys and election officials say would be illegal, since once the Electoral College votes were tabulated on the evening of Jan. 6, 2021, the proceedings were finalized. (tncms-asset)f75edb9e-9b32-11ec-9676-00163ec2aa77[8](/tncms-asset)

Those in Donald Trump’s camp likewise are still claiming Biden did not win the 2020 election, and they are citing Gableman’s flawed report as purported evidence backing up those claims. Boris Epshteyn, an attorney who is a current advisor to Trump, spoke about Gableman’s report at length in a podcast hosted by former Trump advisor Steve Bannon, with Epshteyn falsely asserting that the interim report “proves” the election was “stolen.” Epshteyn predicted a “mushroom effort” in the “drive to decertify” the 2020 election.

Reporting from Alexander Shur of Lee Newspapers is included in this article.

