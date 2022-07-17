Man's (and woman's) best friend: New upscale men's shop in Waterford has a furry namesake

WATERFORD — Vana and Ward Lyon love boxers. When a friend from Woof Gang Rescue in Racine informed them that they had a new boxer in the foster system come in, they were hesitant to own another one.

They already had the very sassy Dixie Rose. They adopted the second boxer anyway.

When they took Rusty into their home in February 2021, they never expected that the loveable pup would become the face of their next venture, Rusty’s Dry Goods.

Rusty’s Dry Goods is an upscale men’s gift shop set to open Saturday, July 23, in Waterford, 307 E. Main St. The location is a former dental office located conveniently across the street from the Lyons’ other store, Main Street Mercantile, a similar style store to Rusty’s that features more female-oriented gifts.

The Lyons opened Main Street Mercantile in September 2020. Vana has 15 years of corporate experience, having worked for Harley-Davidson, Kohler and Kohl’s on the corporate level. After the death of her father in 2019 put things into perspective for her, Vana grew tired of corporate life. That’s when the Lyons decided to go into business for themselves.

“Life is too short,” Vana said. “I really don’t want to be waking up and following someone else’s dreams and putting more money in their wallet and not being happy with myself and what I was doing.”

Vana wrote her business plan in two weeks and everything started coming together for Main Street Mercantile after finding the location, not to mention the business partners to help fund the endeavor. Vana says the reception to Mercantile has been overwhelming, with repeat customers coming in every week.

While the aim of Rusty’s is to cater to a male demographic, Vana considers all the different products sold at the store to be gender neutral. Even though the store is a “Men’s Store,” the Lyons aim to have something for everyone. Vana herself prefers more masculine scents when it comes to candles anyway.

Rusty’s was created to scratch the shopping itch the men of Waterford, and beyond, have and don’t often scratch. While Mercantile would sell lavender scented bath products and other items of the sort, you can find scents like beer and cigarettes at Rusty’s.

“We’re positioning this as brother and sister stores,” Vana said.

Main Street Mercantile opens in Downtown Waterford WATERFORD — When Main Street Mercantile in Downtown Waterford was in the process of opening, its owner, Vana Lyon, wanted the store to echo a …

Vana tried to bring men’s products to Mercantile in the past, which did very well. But with her marketing background, she found the masculine energy just wasn’t jiving with Mercantile’s aesthetic. Instead of continuing to shoehorn the product into the already established store, the Lyons decided to break off and do something for the men specifically, especially after a fantastic holiday season in sales at Mercantile.

Along with products like candles and reed diffusers, another aspect of the products sold at Rusty’s is the bar products — focusing more on beverages like beer and whiskey.

Rusty’s is partnering with Brooklyn Brew Shop to sell make-your-own beer kits, which include 11 different beer options, and also bottle and capper sets. The store will also sell smoke boards, which are used to add a smoky flavor to drinks, especially whiskey. Also for sale will be accessories like bottle openers, whiskey stones and bullet-shaped drink coolers.

Rusty’s also has apparel for men of many different age groups, and a selection of grooming products such as straight razors and “bar-scented” bar soap.

“It’s a lot of different things,” Vana said, “gifts for people you can’t just go to Target or other big box retailers and find.”

That little dog, too Rusty is a purebred 5½-year-old boxer. Vana Lyon said that Rusty's previous owners tried to sell him at a garage sale before he was rescued in Georgia and being sent to Woof Gang Rescue. Rusty is no stranger to the family business. Every day he goes to work with Vana and has become known around town by patrons to the store and passersby.

Values

Many of the products you can find at Rusty’s are military themed, this comes from the business itself being veteran owned. Ward is a master sergeant in the Air Force and will be retiring in February after 21 years of service.

All the products sold at Rusty’s are small business crafted, with Vana doing her research into all products being sold there.

To honor Vana’s very best friend, the hair products including the pomades sold at Rusty’s are all vegan; typical pomade usually uses some animal products.