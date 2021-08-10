Man who made anti-Islam remark, shared mask inaccuracies applauded at Burlington School Board meeting

Ant-Muslim sentiment in America

Anti-Muslim sentiment remains strong in the U.S., particularly among conservatives, research shows.

A 2016 Pew Research poll found that 63% of American Republicans and those who “lean Republican” believe that “Islam encourages violence more than other faiths;” 65% of those conservatives also said that “There is a natural conflict between Islam and democracy.”

That same poll found that only 26% of Democrats and those who “lean Democrat” believe that “Islam encourages violence more than other faiths” and that only 30% of them believe “There is a natural conflict between Islam and democracy.”

Burlington’s population unquestionably leans conservative. More than 67% of 2020 Town of Burlington voters picked Donald Trump rather than Joe Biden. In the City of Burlington, more than 55.5% of City of Burlington voters picked Trump.