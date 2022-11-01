Man who got life in prison for killing Becky Rannow says prosecutors still have the wrong guy

RACINE — They say possession is nine-tenths of the law. The man who was found in possession of the firearm that killed Rebecca “Becky” Rannow in August 2021 will serve life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Montreal Greer, 40, was in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday for sentencing on the charge of first-degree intentional homicide. He does not deny he had the gun that was used to kill Rannow, but he says he didn’t do it.

Anthony Rannow, the victim’s brother, made the victim impact statement for the family. He described his sister as an “angel on earth.”

“We have asked ourselves why and the only thing we can come up with is the person who did this is heartless with no care for human life,” Anthony told the court. “My sister was a sweet, kind, caring person,” adding that she was the type of person their family and friends could count on.

“My heart shattered when I got the news,” Anthony said. “It took a long time to sink in and when it did I realized my heart would never be whole again.”

He told the court the crime has taken a mental toll on his family and himself. He lost his job, no longer feels safe, and purchased a gun for his wife along with training so she could earn her concealed carry permit.

Anthony said the only thing he wanted was to be left alone in a room with the defendant. He later said he hopes his uncle in the prison system finds Greer.

Anthony asked the court to give Greer life in prison without the possibility of parole, which Judge Timothy Boyle ended up doing.

The killing

The Racine Police Department was dispatched to the 1600 block of Edgewood Avenue on Aug. 13, 2021, on the report of a homicide. Rannow was found by friends who went to the residence after she had stopped responding to text messages and phone calls.

During the July 2022 jury trial, the public heard that Greer was originally not a suspect in the case.

Rannow’s on-again, off-again boyfriend gave investigators a list of names of people connected to the house where she was killed. Rannow’s friends also expressed concern about some of the people connected to her boyfriend.

Greer’s name did not come up. He had been a roommate of Rannow’s for a brief time but otherwise was a friend of the boyfriend’s, not hers.

Weeks after the homicide, Greer was found passed out with an empty bottle of cognac and a gun next to him. He was arrested and charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. The gun was sent off to the state crime lab where it was identified as being the gun that killed Rannow.

During the course of the investigation, detectives also learned Greer sold the PlayStation stolen from Rannow’s house at a GameStop.

What the defendant said

Allowed to speak on his own behalf, Greer said the only thing he was guilty of was possessing the gun and stolen property.

“First and foremost, I didn’t do this,” he said, later adding “There was no beef with me and her.”

He pointed out what he saw as numerous holes in the case, including a problematic timeline, as he saw it. He pointed out a neighbor claimed to have heard a gunshot at 2 a.m. However, Greer was seen on security video in a different location at 2:01 a.m.

For the defendant, there were also lots of other questions.

Why would anyone shoot a woman and keep the gun that linked them to the homicide?

And then why would he take the PlayStation from the crime scene and sell it at GameStop, knowing it would trace right back to the homicide scene? It’s not hard to sell a PlayStation in a way that leaves less of a paper trail.

“Don’t none of it make sense,” he said.

The defendant told the court that he did buy the PlayStation, not realizing it was stolen property, he said, and also bought the gun.

However, Greer claimed he only purchased the gun two days before the homicide and had given investigators the name of the person who sold it to him, a person who lived across the street from Rannow.

Greer also said that when he went back to Rannow’s house after he moved out to pick up his things, she didn’t want to let him in. Does this seem like someone who would open the door for him in the middle of the night?

Rannow had a pit bull, he pointed out, so it was unlikely someone was going to break into the house, and that anyone who tried it “would be a late night snack.”

Whoever was in the house when Rannow was killed must have been let in the house by Rannow, he argued. The dog was locked in a bedroom when investigators arrived, suggesting the dog had been shut up in the bedroom before the homicide.

“Just think about that,” he said.

He denied multiple times being the shooter and suggested members of the family have a conversation with the lead investigator on the case, Robert Rasmussen of the Racine Police Department, about the veracity of his statements.

“I had no ill will towards Becky and from what I know she had no ill will towards me,” he said.

The Journal Times has filed a records request with the Racine County DA’s Office for all the reports generated during the investigation.

Jamie McClendon, the defense attorney who defended Greer, declined to comment on this story.

Sentencing

Boyle called the killing of Rannow “a senseless act.”

“From the court’s perspective, since Becky will never be able to see the light of day again, be with her family and do positive things in the community, invoke her warm heart to others, from my perspective you shall not do the same either,” Boyle said.

Rannow was shot as she lay on her sofa, having been shot at least a dozen times.

Boyle said, “This isn’t just a homicide, it’s a horrific homicide” and called Greer’s alleged actions evil.

Rannow’s family and friends applauded as Boyle pronounced the sentence.