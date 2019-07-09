{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The man who died in a hit-and-run crash on Spring Street last week has been identified. 

The victim of the crash is 45-year-old Daniel Lockard, according to Racine County Medical Examiner Michael Payne. Lockard was a Racine resident.

At 3:08 a.m. on July 3, Racine Police responded to the area near Spring and Chicago streets for a report of a hit-and-run, according to a Racine Police Department news release issued after the incident.

Officers found Lockard in the street in the 2300 block of Spring Street. Racine paramedics attempted to treat Lockard, but he died at the scene.

After the incident, Racine Police released the only description of the offending vehicle — that it was an SUV— and said that they were interested in any additional information about the crime. 

As of Tuesday, Racine Police said they were still investigating the incident. Anyone with information about the crash should contact the the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.

