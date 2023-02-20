RACINE — A man is recovering from a gunshot wound he received after allegedly attacking a Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was guarding him at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Monday morning.

“While defending her life, the deputy discharged her duty firearm, striking (the suspect),” Lt. Mike Luell of the RCSO said in a written statement.

The deputy was not injured and was placed on paid administrative leave while and investigation is conducted, which is standard, Luell said.

The suspect was identified as Marcus Cole, 36.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting.

Arson

Events leading to the encounter between Cole and the deputy began Saturday at 8:32 a.m. when the RCSO responded to the 400 block of Ninth Street after a report of structure fire.

According to Luell, four upstairs residents, including a 2-year-old child, were able to leave the building and were sitting in a running vehicle.

The child was treated for smoke inhalation.

Cole, who lived downstairs, also was able to leave the building and was in an ambulance when deputies arrived.

He allegedly admitted to setting his bedroom on fire by lighting a tissue, placing it in a paper bag and throwing the bag on his bed.

Cole also allegedly admitted to knowing there were people on the second floor of the building but left without contacting them or calling 911.

He was arrested on four counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of arson.

Prior to being taken to jail, Cole was taken to Ascension All Saints Hospital, 3803 Spring St., for an unrelated medical condition.

Luell said the sheriff’s office arranged to have Cole guarded at all times while he was in the hospital.

On Monday, at about 1 a.m., Cole allegedly attacked the deputy guarding him, according to Luell.

Additional deputies were dispatched to Ascension All Saints to help secure Cole, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Cole remains under guard and is receiving additional medical care.

