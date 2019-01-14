TOWN OF BURLINGTON — A man had to be extricated from a vehicle and transported to a hospital via helicopter ambulance after he crashed into a utility pole Sunday night, according to the Racine County Sheriff's Office.
At 9:11 p.m. Sunday, sheriff's deputies, Town of Burlington firefighters and Burlington Rescue Squad crews were dispatched to the 33000 block of Yahnke Road for a single-vehicle crash. The Racine County Communication Center was notified that a vehicle had struck a utility pole, causing significant damage to the vehicle.
The crash site is located south of the Burlington Bypass and east of McHenry Street (county Highway P).
Deputies who first arrived on the scene reported that the sole occupant — a 19-year-old male driver — was conscious and breathing, but was trapped in the vehicle. Firefighters extricated the driver, who was then transported to an area hospital via Flight for Life.
A preliminary investigation indicates speed was a contributing factor to the crash, sheriff's officials said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.