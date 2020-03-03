Man transported by Flight for Life after Burlington crash

CITY OF BURLINGTON — A man was transported by Flight for Life after a serious crash in the City of Burlington that reportedly left him with serious injuries, according to emergency radio reports.

At approximately 2:34 p.m. Tuesday, City of Burlington Police responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries at the intersection of Milwaukee Avenue and South Browns Lake Drive, according to Chief Mark Anderson of the City of Burlington Police Department.

Preliminary investigation found that a vehicle traveling north on South Browns Lake Drive failed to yield the right of way while making a left hand turn onto Milwaukee Avenue.

City of Burlington and Rochester fire department members responded to the scene to provide care for the injured drivers. There were no passengers in ether vehicle.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One male driver was extricated from his vehicle by fire personnel and later flown by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.

As of Wednesday morning, the man remained at Froedtert receiving care, Anderson said.

The Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit was called to the scene to assist in the reconstruction and documentation of the accident scene.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.