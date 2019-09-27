RACINE — Two fires broke out at the same north side Racine home Thursday, resulting in a man being treated for smoke inhalation during the initial call.
Racine firefighters were dispatched at 12:40 p.m. Thursday for a report of smoke coming from a house in the 1300 block of Jones Avenue, near Charles and Geneva streets. According to the Fire Department, firefighters entered the home and found a stove on fire and quickly extinguished the blaze.
A resident was found suffering from smoke inhalation after the initial call and paramedics treated him on scene. Fire officials said he was subsequently taken by his wife to the Aurora clinic in Mount Pleasant for further evaluation and treatment.
The initial fire, which investigators attributed to unattended cooking, resulted in an estimated $55,000 in damage. The Red Cross was called to assist a displaced tenant and her two children with finding accommodations.
Later, at about 7:45 p.m., firefighters were called back to the scene after flames and smoke were seen coming from the same residence. The Fire Department declared a working fire and extinguished the blaze.
At the time the second fire was reported, the house was unoccupied. The damage caused by the second fire, and how the fire started, were unknown as of late Thursday night. No injuries were reported during the second call.
Noting the nature of the initial call, fire officials advised residents of homes and apartments to never leave their home when cooking and to never enter a home where a fire has broken out. Smoke is extremely toxic and can be deadly, fire officials warned.
