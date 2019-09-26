RACINE — A man was treated for smoke inhalation after a kitchen fire broke out early Thursday afternoon on the city's north side.
Racine firefighters were dispatched at 12:40 p.m. Thursday for a report of smoke coming from a house in the 1300 block of Jones Avenue, near Charles and Geneva streets.
According to the Fire Department, firefighters entered the home and found a stove on fire and quickly extinguished the blaze. But later, at about 7:45 p.m., firefighters were called back to the scene for a report of flames coming from the same residence.
A resident was found suffering from smoke inhalation after the initial call and paramedics treated him on scene. He was subsequently taken by his wife to the Aurora clinic in Mount Pleasant for evaluation and treatment.
The initial fire, which investigators attributed to unattended cooking, resulted in an estimated $55,000 in damage. The Red Cross was called to assist a displaced tenant and her two children with finding accommodations.
Fire officials advise residents of homes and apartments to never leave their home when cooking and to never enter a home where a fire has broken out. Smoke is extremely toxic and can be deadly.
The Racine Police Department assisted during the calls.
More information on the second fire call to the address will be posted as it becomes available.
