Man struck by vehicle late Tuesday in Yorkville

YORKVILLE — A 27-year-old male from Madison was transported via Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa after being struck by a vehicle late Tuesday night in the 700 block of South Sylvania Avenue. He was first transported via rescue to Ascension All Saints Hospital.

The Racine County Communications Center received a call of a pedestrian verses vehicle accident at 11:24 p.m. Tuesday, according to a press release from the Racine County Sheriff's Office. Patrol units responded and upon arrival they located a man that was not conscious but was breathing.

The operator and registered owner of the vehicle was a 42-year-old male from Racine stopped at the scene. He showed no signs of impairment. The roadway was closed in both directions of travel while an investigation was conducted for approximately 4.5 hours.

Members of the Racine County Major Crash Assistance Team and the Racine County Drone Team responded to the scene. Preliminary investigation revealed the vehicle was traveling northbound when the pedestrian entered the roadway. This is an open and ongoing investigation.

