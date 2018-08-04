RACINE — A man is in serious condition after being shot while standing in the street outside the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.
According to Racine Police Sgt. Tim Koetting, the victim was standing on Hamilton Street near the center when he was shot by an unknown assailant at about 4:45 p.m. A vehicle was then seen leaving the scene.
Another vehicle transported the victim to St. Mary’s Medical Center before emergency personnel arrived.
The man’s identity has not been disclosed.
The intersection of Hamilton Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive was closed Saturday afternoon as police investigated the incident.