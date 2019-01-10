Try 1 month for 99¢
Racine Police Department
Journal Times file photo

RACINE — A 36-year-old man was shot and killed early Thursday morning near the 1900 block of Hickory Grove Avenue.

Around 4:32 a.m. the Racine Police Department received a call of a shots fired incident and found the victim in an alley east of Hickory Grove Avenue suffering from gunshot wounds.

Life saving efforts were attempted but were unsuccessful. The investigation is ongoing and no one is in custody for the incident. 

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at (262) 636-9330, or text 274637 (CRIMES). Text message should begin with RACS.

