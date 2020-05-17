Man severely injured in Burlington motorcycle crash

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TOWN OF BURLINGTON — A man was transported via Life for Life after he suffered severe injuries as the result of a motorcycle crash on the county's west end.

At approximately 4:06 p.m. Saturday, Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the area of the Burlington bypass near Highway 11 for a report of a motorcycle crash, according to a Racine County Sheriff's Office news release.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man in critical condition and immediately began life saving measures. The man was transported to a local hospital and then taken via Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital on Wauwatosa due to his substantial injuries.

Witness statements indicated that speed and safety equipment may have been contributing factors to the accident and extent of the man's injury. Alcohol may also have been a factor, the Sheriff's Office said.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the accident at this time.

The man's condition as of Sunday morning was unknown.

