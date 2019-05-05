MOUNT PLEASANT — The body of a 52-year-old man was recovered from a pond Sunday, according to a Mount Pleasant Police Department news release.
On Sunday morning, the Mount Pleasant Police Department received a request from the Fox Lake (Ill.) Police Department to check on the welfare of a man who had not been seen or heard from in more than a day.
Cell tower information indicated that the man’s cellphone was operating and in the south central area of Mount Pleasant. Information from the man’s family indicated that he might have been in the area fishing.
A Mount Pleasant officer found the man’s vehicle in the 3400 block of South Oakes Road, near a retention pond often used for fishing. After checking the area, officers found the man deceased, partially submerged in the pond.
The man’s body was removed from the water by the South Shore Fire Department and taken to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine cause of death.
An initial investigation into the man’s death did not reveal anything suspicious, Mount Pleasant Police said.