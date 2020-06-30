Man rescued after being stuck in mud while climbing at Cliffside Park

CALEDONIA — Racine County Sheriff's deputies rescued a young man whose leg became stuck Tuesday morning in a "muddy hole" while he was climbing on the side of a cliff at Cliffside Park.
At about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, deputies were dispatched to a 911 call from a man stuck on a cliff at Cliffside Park, 7320 Michna Road, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office.
Dispatchers said the 911 call had disconnected and that the caller had advised his phone was dying.
Road and water patrol deputies responded to the area. Personnel from the Sheriff's Office Training Division, which was on a separate assignment, overheard the call and responded with a sergeant and two deputies.
An intensive search was conducted by responding personnel. Just after 10 a.m. Training Division deputies located Dillon Armstrong stuck on the side a cliff.
Armstrong was approximately seven feet below the top of the clay cliff. The cliff was significantly eroded and was at an approximate 45-degree slope. Armstrong’s right leg was stuck in a muddy hole up to his thigh and he was unable to move. And from his position, Armstrong was not visible from the water or from the top of the cliff.
Deputy Jared Kroll climbed down the cliff with the help of a squad issued throw rope. Kroll dug Armstrong out of the hole and brought him to the top of the cliff.
No injuries were sustained in this rescue, sheriff's officials reported.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.