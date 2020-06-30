Man rescued after being stuck in mud while climbing at Cliffside Park

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CALEDONIA — Racine County Sheriff's deputies rescued a young man whose leg became stuck Tuesday morning in a "muddy hole" while he was climbing on the side of a cliff at Cliffside Park.

At about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, deputies were dispatched to a 911 call from a man stuck on a cliff at Cliffside Park, 7320 Michna Road, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office.

Dispatchers said the 911 call had disconnected and that the caller had advised his phone was dying.

Road and water patrol deputies responded to the area. Personnel from the Sheriff's Office Training Division, which was on a separate assignment, overheard the call and responded with a sergeant and two deputies.

An intensive search was conducted by responding personnel. Just after 10 a.m. Training Division deputies located Dillon Armstrong stuck on the side a cliff.

Armstrong was approximately seven feet below the top of the clay cliff. The cliff was significantly eroded and was at an approximate 45-degree slope. Armstrong’s right leg was stuck in a muddy hole up to his thigh and he was unable to move. And from his position, Armstrong was not visible from the water or from the top of the cliff.