You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man rescued after being stuck in mud while climbing at Cliffside Park
0 comments
alert top story

Man rescued after being stuck in mud while climbing at Cliffside Park

{{featured_button_text}}
Cliffside Rescue

Dillion Armstrong, second from left, stands covered in mud after Deputy Jared Kroll, right, of the Racine County Sheriff’s Office rescued him. Armstrong's right leg became stuck in a muddy hole Tuesday morning at Cliffside Park in Caledonia. Kroll was on assignment with fellow Training Division Team Deputy Fisher, left, and Sgt. Goetzke when they heard the call dispatched.

 Racine County Sheriff's Office photo

CALEDONIA — Racine County Sheriff's deputies rescued a young man whose leg became stuck Tuesday morning in a "muddy hole" while he was climbing on the side of a cliff at Cliffside Park.

At about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, deputies were dispatched to a 911 call from a man stuck on a cliff at Cliffside Park, 7320 Michna Road, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office.

Dispatchers said the 911 call had disconnected and that the caller had advised his phone was dying.

Cliffside Rescue

Deputy Jared Kroll, left, of the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, rescues Dillion Armstrong, whose right leg became stuck in a muddy hole at Cliffside Park on Tuesday. Sheriff's Water Patrol deputies are seen in the boat in the upper part of the photo.

Road and water patrol deputies responded to the area. Personnel from the Sheriff's Office Training Division, which was on a separate assignment, overheard the call and responded with a sergeant and two deputies.

An intensive search was conducted by responding personnel. Just after 10 a.m. Training Division deputies located Dillon Armstrong stuck on the side a cliff.

Armstrong was approximately seven feet below the top of the clay cliff. The cliff was significantly eroded and was at an approximate 45-degree slope. Armstrong’s right leg was stuck in a muddy hole up to his thigh and he was unable to move. And from his position, Armstrong was not visible from the water or from the top of the cliff.

Deputy Jared Kroll climbed down the cliff with the help of a squad issued throw rope. Kroll dug Armstrong out of the hole and brought him to the top of the cliff.

No injuries were sustained in this rescue, sheriff's officials reported.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Protest in Civic Center Park (May 31, 2020)

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News