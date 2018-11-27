Try 3 months for $3
Raymond Fire Department News

RAYMOND — Sheriff's deputies and the county Medical Examiner's Office were investigating a report of a body found Tuesday night along a rural highway.

Deputies and Raymond fire personnel were called at 8:51 p.m. Tuesday to 76th Street (Highway U), just north of Seven Mile Road, for a report of a man who was found lying in the roadway and was reported to be pulseless and not breathing.

Raymond fire personnel, shortly after arriving on scene, advised dispatchers to notify the Medical Examiner's Office.

It was not clear from initial reports if the death was the result of an accident. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

