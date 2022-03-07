Man released from the County Jail allegedly returned to threaten, harass people

RACINE — A Racine man who was released from the Racine County Jail earlier in the day allegedly came back to threaten and harass people.

Shawn E. Londre, 47, of the 2000 block of De Koven Avenue, was charged with two felony counts of threat to a law enforcement officer, four misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 3:19 p.m. Saturday, officers were sent to the Racine County Jail, 717 Wisconsin Ave. for a disorderly party in the lobby. Londre was released from the jail earlier that day and allegedly came back drunk and was making threats and harassing civilians.

When an officer arrived, Londre was facing a small group of deputies with several civilians behind them trying to get into the lobby. Londre was in a fighting position with fists clenched. He was arrested and transported to the hospital for medical clearance. During transport he made several threats of violence towards both officers.

Upon arrival at the hospital, Londre continued to tell the officers that they needed to take the handcuffs off of him or “I’m going to (expletive) you up!” When cautioned that threatening an officer was a felony, Londre replied with expletives. While awaiting medical clearance, he screamed that he needed food and water.

An officer brought him a water bottle and a ham and cheese sandwich. Londre then spiked the water bottle against the wall and told the officer that the sandwich was “(expletive).”

Londre was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for March 17 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

