Man released from the County Jail allegedly returned to threaten, harass people

RACINE — A Racine man who was released from the Racine County Jail earlier in the day allegedly came back to threaten and harass people.
Shawn E. Londre, 47, of the 2000 block of De Koven Avenue, was charged with two felony counts of threat to a law enforcement officer, four misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 3:19 p.m. Saturday, officers were sent to the Racine County Jail, 717 Wisconsin Ave. for a disorderly party in the lobby. Londre was released from the jail earlier that day and allegedly came back drunk and was making threats and harassing civilians.
When an officer arrived, Londre was facing a small group of deputies with several civilians behind them trying to get into the lobby. Londre was in a fighting position with fists clenched. He was arrested and transported to the hospital for medical clearance. During transport he made several threats of violence towards both officers.
Upon arrival at the hospital, Londre continued to tell the officers that they needed to take the handcuffs off of him or “I’m going to (expletive) you up!” When cautioned that threatening an officer was a felony, Londre replied with expletives. While awaiting medical clearance, he screamed that he needed food and water.
An officer brought him a water bottle and a ham and cheese sandwich. Londre then spiked the water bottle against the wall and told the officer that the sandwich was “(expletive).”
Londre was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for March 17 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, March 7, 2022
Today's mugshots: March 7
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Shawn E. Londre
Shawn E. Londre, 2000 block of De Koven Avenue, Racine, threat to a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Joseph L. McLaurin
Joseph L. McLaurin, 800 block of Park Avenue, Racine, attempt robbery with use of force, battery (great bodily harm), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Matthew D. Middleton
Matthew D. Middleton, 3100 block of Shore Drive, Burlington, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
John E. Sieraski
John E. Sieraski, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of THC.
Caleb L. Stulo
Caleb L. Stulo, 700 block Silent Sunday Court, Racine, stalking, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
Shana L. Wells
Shana L. Wells, Oak Creek, Wisconsin, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC.
Jordan C. Knutson
Jordan C. Knutson, 2000 block of Grove Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct.
Jair Salgado
Jair Salgado, Chicago, Illinois, felony retail theft (intentionally take less than $10,000).
Antonio M. Smith
Antonio M. Smith, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, burglary of a building or dwelling, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent.
Hayley T. Wilkerson
Hayley T. Wilkerson, 700 block of Imperial Drive, Racine, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), felony bail jumping.
Gabriel Murguia
Gabriel Murguia, 2000 block of Case Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Ramone A. Campbell Jr.
Ramone A. Campbell Jr., 400 block of Lake Avenue, Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Stephon Martaeveon Chapman
Stephon Martaeveon Chapman, 2000 block of LaSalle Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Magdalena Ciechanowski
Magdalena Ciechanowski, 600 block of College Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Michael W. Hernandez
Michael W. Hernandez, 2000 block of Charles Street, Racine, robbery with use of force (domestic abuse assessments), felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.