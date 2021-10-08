Man pleads not guilty to allegatons he shot someone, endangered others

RACINE — A man arrested in July on allegations he shot someone and endangered others was in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday for arraignment.
Kevion Minor, 23, pleaded not guilty to two counts of attempted intentional homicide, three counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, stalking with domestic abuse assessments, burglary, and failure to comply with officer while in custody.
All charges carry a deadly weapon enhancement.
No trial date was set. Instead, a status hearing was set for 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 17.
Minor remains in custody at the Racine County Jail. Bail was set at $500,000.
Case history
The Racine Police Department was dispatched on April 30 to the 3300 block of Hamlin Street for a report of shots fired and one victim with a gunshot wound.
Upon arrival, an officer spoke to a witness who said that she was inside near the front door when she saw a gold-colored sedan pull up and a man exit the car with a gun in his hand.
She pushed her two children away from the door and yelled for everyone to get down as she ran into the back bedroom to hide. She said she believed the suspect was Minor due to having had problems with him threatening her.
She told investigators when she got into the bedroom, she felt someone push the door open. She saw a raised arm come through the door with a gun and shots started firing in the room.
Three children were in the house at the time of the shooting, all under the age of 5.
Medical staff told an officer that the victim was shot in his lower leg resulting in a compound fracture and there was also an entry wound near his right groin area.
The victim reportedly said that Minor ran into his house and shot him. He said that he followed the woman to the back bedroom to protect her.
He then heard Minor yelling “you (expletives), you trying to block me from her, I’ll kill you.” Minor allegedly pointed a gun towards the victim’s head, but the victim attempted to gain control of the gun.
He continued to fight with Minor and was shot again.
He said prior to the shooting, Minor had been threatening the woman and his family.
Video was reportedly shown to the officers of Minor allegedly saying things such as “she better tell her grandma to move before she dies from a bullet.”
Video allegedly shows Minor telling another person to “move before they have time to go to work or I’m going to smoke them too. I’m telling you right now it’s on everybody. It’s on.”
In the video he can also be heard to say, “I don’t give a (expletive) about none of ya’ll (expletive), I don’t care about me, I don’t care about my daughter being around me (expletive).”
Minor also allegedly said, “I’m killing every last one of y’all until they catch me, and when they catch me ... I’m not leaving you alone (expletive), I’m telling you right now come out this crib before I spark this (expletive) up, I’m telling you right now.”
Standoff
The defendant was arrested two months later after a standoff with law enforcement on July 7.
A SWAT team, along with crisis negotiators, attempted to arrest Minor at the Ajax Apartments at the intersection of 16th and Clark streets.
According to a release from the RPD, investigators attempted to make contact with Minor, but he refused to come out and they believed he was armed.
There was also an adult female in the apartment and a young child.
The child was released within the hour. After 90 minutes of negotiations, Minor and the woman also left the apartment.