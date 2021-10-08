Man pleads not guilty to allegations he shot someone, endangered others

She told investigators when she got into the bedroom, she felt someone push the door open. She saw a raised arm come through the door with a gun and shots started firing in the room.

Three children were in the house at the time of the shooting, all under the age of 5.

Medical staff told an officer that the victim was shot in his lower leg resulting in a compound fracture and there was also an entry wound near his right groin area.

The victim reportedly said that Minor ran into his house and shot him. He said that he followed the woman to the back bedroom to protect her.

He then heard Minor yelling “you (expletives), you trying to block me from her, I’ll kill you.” Minor allegedly pointed a gun towards the victim’s head, but the victim attempted to gain control of the gun.

He continued to fight with Minor and was shot again.

He said prior to the shooting, Minor had been threatening the woman and his family.

Video was reportedly shown to the officers of Minor allegedly saying things such as “she better tell her grandma to move before she dies from a bullet.”