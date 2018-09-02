RACINE — A 34-year-old man is dead after a gunfire incident early Sunday morning on the city's south side.
Racine police responded to a report of shots fired in the 2000 block of Howe St. at 12:59 a.m. Sunday.
Callers reported hearing several shots fired and reported that a man was down on the ground. The victim was located and transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital, but eventually died from his injuries, police said.
The investigation was ongoing as of Sunday; no one is in custody.
Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, can call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756.