Man killed in motorcycle crash remembered for love of music, family

He also was active at multiple area car shows, bringing his 1967 GTO, which he had owned for decades. He also loved riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, which he was very proud. He entered it in shows as well; he had a whole room full of trophies for his motorcycle and car, Bonnie said. He’s been a motorcyclist for decades and has always been a Harley-Davidson enthusiast.

He will be remembered by the community for his personality, Bonnie said. Besides his love of his car and motorcycle, he also loved music.

“He was a rocker at heart,” Bonnie said. He loved The Beatles and Led Zeppelin, but he also supported local bands and enjoyed watching them perform. He played the drums himself.

Kopulos also loved going to Racine festivals and enjoyed visiting with people there. He was a fan of the Green Bay Packers and loved to play billiards with his friends and in leagues.

He had a daughter and a son; his son has since died. He liked spending time with his two granddaughters, taking them to Wisconsin Dells almost every year. The grandchildren also would accompany him to car shows, Bonnie said.