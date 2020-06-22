Man killed in motorcycle crash remembered for love of music, family

RACINE — The operator of a motorcycle that died Sunday after a collision with a vehicle on Douglas Avenue has been identified as George Kopulos, 73, of Mount Pleasant, according to the Racine County medical examiner.
The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon near the entrance to the Pump and Pantry, 1826 Douglas Ave. Based on the positioning of the vehicles, it appeared the silver Toyota was in the northbound lane turning left into the Pump and Pantry when it collided with the motorcycle, which was headed south.
Officials stated that at least one person had been transported with injuries but did not specify how many and whether those individuals had been in the car or on the motorcycle.
'A rocker at heart'
George Kopulos' father, Al, was the original founder of the Corner House restaurant, 1521 Washington Ave. George went on to run it with his brother, John, until it was taken over in 2018 by local restaurateur Benjamin J. Nelson.
While working there, George Kopulos managed day-to-day operations and wore many hats, including filling in for employees.
But his wife, Bonnie Kopulos, said he was much more than just a restaurant co-owner. He will be remembered for his love of music, family, and the joy he got from his car and motorcycle.
He also was active at multiple area car shows, bringing his 1967 GTO, which he had owned for decades. He also loved riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, which he was very proud. He entered it in shows as well; he had a whole room full of trophies for his motorcycle and car, Bonnie said. He’s been a motorcyclist for decades and has always been a Harley-Davidson enthusiast.
He will be remembered by the community for his personality, Bonnie said. Besides his love of his car and motorcycle, he also loved music.
“He was a rocker at heart,” Bonnie said. He loved The Beatles and Led Zeppelin, but he also supported local bands and enjoyed watching them perform. He played the drums himself.
Kopulos also loved going to Racine festivals and enjoyed visiting with people there. He was a fan of the Green Bay Packers and loved to play billiards with his friends and in leagues.
He had a daughter and a son; his son has since died. He liked spending time with his two granddaughters, taking them to Wisconsin Dells almost every year. The grandchildren also would accompany him to car shows, Bonnie said.
Bonnie said she will remember him for his ability to make people feel special. She'll always remember how he complimented people, took care of his family and "how he loved me," Bonnie said.
Arrangements are being made with Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory of Mount Pleasant.
