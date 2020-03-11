Man killed in car crash remembered as hardworking street poet who loved Racine

RACINE — Tracy Daniels said that when people talk about someone who has passed away, they tend to call them a kind and caring person. But that is exactly the kind of person her son — 28-year-old Tyron Ellis — was, Daniels said.
"No one has anything negative to say about Tyron, and I think that is a great testament to his life," Daniels said.
Ellis died in a car crash in the early morning hours of March 1, when the vehicle he was driving struck a utility pole outside of Pizza Hut, 5000 Washington Ave. When officers arrived, the vehicle was engulfed in flames.
He was a street poet who had performed across the U.S. including at the famed South by Southwest in Austin, Texas.
Daniels heard the news while she was out of town in Atlanta. Police called her from her Racine residence asking to know who was driving her vehicle.
That is when, Daniels said, the calls started to come in from people in Racine, naming Ellis as the vehicle's driver.
“The first thing that I thought about was my faith," Daniels said. "I asked God to make me strong enough to do whatever it is I need to do. I asked God to be with me and my family.”
'Willing to help everybody'
Daniels said her son was known for being loving and gentle. "He hugged everybody in the room whenever we got together," Daniels said. "He started at the front door and systemically hugged everybody in the room.”
It's a sentiment echoed by Ellis' fiancée 28-year-old Madivel Flores. "He was sweet and he cared about everybody and anybody," Flores said. "He was willing to help everybody. Even if he needed the help, he wanted to help others."
Flores, whose eight year anniversary with Ellis would have been later this year, said that Ellis even stepped up to help her raise her 8-year-old daughter after the child's father died before she was born.
"He's been in her life since she was one year old," Flores said. "He stepped up and took care of her and did everything for her. Everything she needed, he gave her."
Both Daniels and Flores said that Ellis was extremely hard working, and worked at McLane Company in Sturtevant. "He was very hardworking," Flores said. "He worked pretty much all the time. He just wanted to provide for his family."
Rone Da StreetPoet
Ellis was known as "Rone De StreetPoet" for his love of music and poetry. Daniels said her son had the nickname for years, and said his music had a political vibe.
Daniels remembers her son constantly asking for notebooks when he was younger where he used to write down lyrics. She also remembered hearing his first song when he was in seventh grade. "He was someone who spoke from the streets," Daniels said. "He was artistic because the things that he said painted a picture that was true and relatable."
Flores said that Ellis also enjoyed performing, and performed at South by Southwest Texas, in 2018. "If he wasn't spending time with us, he would be sitting at his desk, writing music and songs,” Flores said. "He absolutely loved music and was always trying to perform anywhere he could."
Last year, Ellis went to Las Vegas and performed at an award ceremony. Afterward, Floyd Mayweather, former professional boxer, called Ellis talented. "He was so happy," Flores said. "He was on top of the world after Floyd Mayweather shook his hand."
A love of Racine
Both Ellis and Daniel said that Ellis had a love of Racine. Despite living in Alabama for a while, Ellis made his way back to the Racine community, which he called home.
"Even when living in Alabama, his mind was on Racine," Daniels said. “Tyron loved his family and the community of Racine and he wanted to see people succeed."
Flores said that Ellis was always talking about representing the city. "He was always saying 'I'm going to do big for my city,'" Flores said. "He loved everybody in Racine."
In his last Facebook post, Ellis talked about the recent death of his friend, DeMarcus Anderson (DBo), who was found fatally shot Feb. 25, less than a week before Ellis' death. The two grew up on Sixth Street together.
"He took it really hard," Flores said.
Ellis' last post on Facebook at 2:01 a.m. March 1 says, "It don't feel rite bein out here without seein DBo.. who wulda thought.."
