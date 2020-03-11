Man killed in car crash remembered as hardworking street poet who loved Racine

It's a sentiment echoed by Ellis' fiancée 28-year-old Madivel Flores. "He was sweet and he cared about everybody and anybody," Flores said. "He was willing to help everybody. Even if he needed the help, he wanted to help others."

Flores, whose eight year anniversary with Ellis would have been later this year, said that Ellis even stepped up to help her raise her 8-year-old daughter after the child's father died before she was born.

"He's been in her life since she was one year old," Flores said. "He stepped up and took care of her and did everything for her. Everything she needed, he gave her."

Both Daniels and Flores said that Ellis was extremely hard working, and worked at McLane Company in Sturtevant. "He was very hardworking," Flores said. "He worked pretty much all the time. He just wanted to provide for his family."

Rone Da StreetPoet

Ellis was known as "Rone De StreetPoet" for his love of music and poetry. Daniels said her son had the nickname for years, and said his music had a political vibe.