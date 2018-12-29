Try 1 month for 99¢
Pleasant Prairie Police News
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A 56-year-old Kenosha man was struck by a car while he was walking across a busy highway Friday evening, the Pleasant Prairie Police Department said Saturday.

He later died from his injuries at Froedtert South St. Catherine's Medical Center in Pleasant Prairie.

The man, whose identity was not released to the media as of Saturday, was reportedly crossing the 8500 block of Highway 50 (75th Street) at about 6:10 p.m. when he was struck by an eastbound vehicle driven by a 44-year-old Kenosha man, whose identity also was not released.

Police said that the driver remained at the scene, cooperated with police, and that neither excessive speed nor alcohol appeared to have been factors in causing the fatal crash.

Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue also responded to the scene and the Wisconsin State Patrol assisted in the investigation, police said.

Reporter

Adam Rogan (SCHS '14, Drake U. '17) has been covering homelessness, arts & culture and just about everything else for the JT since March 2018. He enjoys mid-afternoon naps, loud music played quietly and social media followers @Could_Be_Rogan

