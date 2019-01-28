Try 1 month for 99¢
Racine County Sheriff's Office News
Submitted photo

TOWN OF NORWAY — A Milwaukee County resident may have broken his leg after losing control of a snowmobile on a Racine County trail over the weekend. At about 8:12 p.m. Saturday, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office and Wind Lake Fire and Rescue crews were dispatched to a snowmobile crash on a marked snowmobile trail about 500 yards west of the 4800 block of North Raynor Avenue (Highway 45 north), just north of the unincorporated North Cape area. It was reported that two snowmobile drivers were riding on a trail when they hit a dip. One of the drivers, a 29-year-old Milwaukee County man, lost control of the snowmobile, is believed to have suffered a broken leg and was transported to Ascension Hospital’s Franklin campus, sheriff’s officials said.

Tichigan fire crews also assisted at the scene.

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

