Man, injured in Ohio Street duplex fire, transferred to burn unit at Milwaukee hospital
RACINE — The careless use of smoking materials has been determined the cause of a fire early Sunday at an Ohio Street duplex in which a man was injured and transported to the hospital for second-degree burns and smoke inhalation.

Racine Fire Department Capt. Craig Ford said in a Sunday morning news release that the victim was transported by paramedics to Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine, where medical personnel reported the victim’s carbon monoxide reading was extremely high. The victim was subsequently transferred to the specialized burn unit at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital in Milwaukee.

Ford reported that the fire, reported at 1:05 a.m. Sunday, caused an estimated $30,000 in damage to the structure, a duplex home at 109-111 Ohio St., north of Goodland School.

Units arrived in a little more than 5 minutes from the time of dispatch, Ford said. Heavy fire was reported in the basement of the home, with a number of residents reportedly inside. Ultimately, three victims were rescued and removed from the second floor of the home. One victim, the man eventually transported to Columbia St. Mary's, was found down in the home unresponsive, Ford said.

