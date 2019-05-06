Try 3 months for $3

CITY OF BURLINGTON — A man was injured Monday morning after a semi crashed into the minivan he was driving, Burlington Police Chief Mark Anderson reported.

At approximately 6:10 a.m. Monday, a semi trailer traveling south on Milwaukee Avenue failed to yield the right of way to a minivan that was traveling north on Milwaukee Avenue as the semi was making a left turn onto Pine Street, Anderson said.

The driver of the van had to be extricated from the vehicle and was transported to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa after suffering bruising and cuts.

The City of Burlington Fire Department and Burlington Rescue Squad responded to the scene.

Further details were not immediately available on Monday. 

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

