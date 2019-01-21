DOVER — A man was taken to a hospital Sunday night after he flipped his snowmobile and was injured.
At 10:50 p.m. Sunday, the Racine County Communications Center took a call for a snowmobile crash on the trails near Highway A and Sharp Road, according to a Racine County Sheriff's Office news release issued Monday morning.
The caller said she had received a call from her brother — a 23-year-old man from the area — who told her that he was injured after flipping his snowmobile. The caller said she went to the intersection, but could not find her brother.
The first deputy on scene questioned the man's sister. After narrowing the search area, the deputy saw what appeared to be a cellphone being waived in a farmer’s field about 400 feet from his location.
The deputy went to the man who said that he was unable to walk and had severe leg pain. The deputy used a flare to signal his location to other incoming responders and gave first aid to the injured party. The temperature at the time of the call was -3 degrees, sheriff's officials said.
Kansasville Fire and Rescue crews responded to the scene and were able to get to the patient with their ATV, stabilize him, and transport him from the field to a hospital for his injuries.
Speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the snowmobile crash, the Sheriff's Office reported.
