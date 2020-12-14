Man imprisoned for photographing, attempting to sexually assault girl

“I just want to let the court know the remorse I have of the ripple effect my selfish actions have caused,” he said.

Smith added the worst part was not the loss of his career, his motorcycle, or truck, but the time he lost with his son as he grew up.

“I can’t get that time back,” Smith said. “So that’s probably been one of the main hardest things.”

Smith pleaded with the court for probation.

“I ask the court to have a little mercy on me today,” he said.

The court

In deciding the defendant’s future, Boyle examined both the defendant’s past and the seriousness of the crime.

Smith was described as a hard worker and someone who loved his son.

In examining his character, Judge Boyle said, “Essentially, you were a regular, normal working Joe.”

Boyle noted the defendant did not have so much as a high school diploma, but he worked hard, stayed employed, and for the most part paid child support.