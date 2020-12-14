 Skip to main content
Man imprisoned for photographing, attempting to sexually assault girl

Man imprisoned for photographing, attempting to sexually assault girl

William Smith

Smith

RACINE — A man who admitted to surreptitiously photographing a teenager in the shower, in her room and then later touched her in a sexual manner will go to prison.

William Smith, 44, was sentenced to a minimum of three years in prison and five years of supervised release on the charge of attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child.

The prison sentence for the photographs will run concurrent to the attempted sexual assault charge.

Smith was sentenced last week by Racine County Circuit Court Judge Timothy Boyle, who noted seven additional counts of possession of child pornography were dismissed, which represented as much as 175 years of incarceration.

Law enforcement officers were investigating the allegations of inappropriate touching when they learned of the photographs and child pornography.

Trusted family friend

Smith was a trusted family friend to the teenager. In court, he was described as a father figure.

The defendant admitted to a pornography addiction; a psychosexual evaluation put him at average risk for reoffending.

Speaking on his own behalf, Smith lamented that he did not get to apologize to the victim’s mother, whom he described as his best friend.

“I just want to let the court know the remorse I have of the ripple effect my selfish actions have caused,” he said.

Smith added the worst part was not the loss of his career, his motorcycle, or truck, but the time he lost with his son as he grew up.

“I can’t get that time back,” Smith said. “So that’s probably been one of the main hardest things.”

Smith pleaded with the court for probation.

“I ask the court to have a little mercy on me today,” he said.

The court

In deciding the defendant’s future, Boyle examined both the defendant’s past and the seriousness of the crime.

Smith was described as a hard worker and someone who loved his son.

In examining his character, Judge Boyle said, “Essentially, you were a regular, normal working Joe.”

Boyle noted the defendant did not have so much as a high school diploma, but he worked hard, stayed employed, and for the most part paid child support.

Incarcerated for 21 months prior to sentencing, the defendant sought help for his pornography addiction through an online program. He took full responsibility for his actions, cooperated with law enforcement and was honest about his underlying issues.

Further, the victim said in a letter to the court she would rather see Smith get help than go to prison.

However, Boyle said he could not get past the vileness of the crimes.

“The gravity of the offense goes without saying,” Boyle said, “I don’t think there’s anyone in the courtroom or anywhere else in society that doesn’t believe that sexual assault of children is abhorrent and a very serious and grave matter.”

Boyle said a prison sentence was appropriate, given the gravity of the offense.

Smith will have to register as a sex offender. He will be prohibited from using the internet, except where specific permission is given, and computer software will track his online movements.

