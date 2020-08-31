Man hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — An adult male was transported by medical air ambulance to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa for trauma care after a shooting late Sunday afternoon in the 1400 block of Superior Street.

“Officers located an adult male laying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds,” said Racine Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Chad Melby. “The victim was transported via Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital due to the seriousness of the injuries.”

Racine Police Department Sgt. Richard Rivers said the 5:17 p.m. Superior Street incident involved the victim and another adult male, who was arrested on a probation hold and taken into custody as “a person of interest” in connection with the incident.

Rivers said investigation of the incident by Racine Police is ongoing.

Sunday afternoon’s shooting was the third such incident in the city in less than 24 hours, violence that has left four injured, including two transported to Froedtert for treatment of multiple serious gunshot wounds.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.