Man gets 8 years in prison for shooting ex's new boyfriend in the groin

She described Martin as someone who tries to start fights and said that “he is often armed with a firearm because he doesn’t fight fair.”

A short time later, Martin called the woman back and told her to come outside. She handed the phone to her boyfriend, who Martin also told to come outside.

According to the complaint, Martin did not come alone. He came with four people — including his mother, April Martin, then 52 years old. According to the statements of multiple witnesses, April Martin said “you hit my grandson” and proceeded to attack the victim.

The victim backed away and reportedly said, “I’m not that kind of person. I don’t hit females.” He also reportedly said to Martin: “Come get your mom.”

Reportedly, Martin moved his mother aside and shot the victim in the groin, an account reportedly verified by witnesses.

The victim tried to run away. Martin reportedly shot at him two more times before attempting to shoot a witness who came to the meeting with Martin’s ex and her new boyfriend.

Martin was later taken into custody.

April Martin was charged in the incident and pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct.

