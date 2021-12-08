 Skip to main content
Man found unconscious after falling to pavement while working on roof in Union Grove

Flight For Life helicopter ambulance in the air

Flight For Life helicopter ambulance service, shown in a file photo, is based in Waukesha, but also now operates a second base at Burlington Municipal Airport in Burlington. 

 Submitted

UNION GROVE — A man was flown to a hospital by helicopter ambulance Wednesday after falling off a ladder while working on a roof at a Union Grove restaurant, officials said.

Chief Tim Allen of the Union Grove Yorkville Fire Department said the man, believed to be in his 50s, suffered a head injury in the fall and was bleeding and unconscious when crews arrived.

The incident occurred about 9:30 a.m. at Annetta's Restaurant, formerly known as Parkside Cafe, 1400 15th Ave.

Flight For Life responded to the scene and transported the man to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. Hospital spokeswoman Nalissa Wienke said the patient was being evaluated, and that no other information was available about his condition.

Allen said the ladder was 12 to 14 feet tall, although officials are not certain how far the man fell. He was not wearing a helmet when he landed on concrete pavement, the chief said.

Personnel at Annetta's Restaurant declined to comment.

