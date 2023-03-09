TOWN OF WATERFORD — A 65-year-old man was found dead Wednesday inside a house that was engulfed in flames, officials said.

Firefighters discovered the body of the man, who has not been identified, inside his home in the 30900 block of Prospect Drive in the Town of Waterford, just west of the Fox River.

According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, the home was found on fire shortly before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday after witnesses called 911 to report black smoke coming from the home.

Several fire departments helped to extinguish the blaze, including Tichigan, Rochester, Raymond, City of Burlington, Town of Burlington, Waterford, Union Grove, Wind Lake, Kansasville, Caledonia, South Shore, Vernon, Mukwonago, Franklin, Lake Geneva, Tess Corners, East Troy and Salem Lakes.

The Racine Fire Bells additionally responded with special equipment.

Sheriff's officials did not indicate where in the home the man's body was found.

The cause of this fire is under investigation by the Racine County Arson Task force and Racine County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Bureau.

"The Racine County Sheriff’s Office would like to express our condolences to the family and friends of the victim," RCSO wrote in a news release.

