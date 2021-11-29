 Skip to main content
Man found dead in Racine parking garage on Thanksgiving to be autopsied today

Bobby memorial, Nov. 29

A memorial for "Bobby" is seen Monday morning outside the Shoop Parking Ramp at the corner of Main and State streets Monday. A man was found dead four days earlier, on Thanksgiving morning, on the first floor of the ramp.

 ADAM ROGAN,

RACINE — An autopsy and toxicology exam is scheduled to be conducted Tuesday for the man found dead on Thanksgiving morning at Shoop Parking Ramp at the corner of State and Main streets, Racine County Medical Examiner Michael Payne said Monday.

Payne did not confirm the man's identity other than saying he is a 30-year-old from Milwaukee County. His next of kin has been notified, Payne said in an email.

The Racine County Medical Examiner’s Office reported that it was called by the Racine Police Department to Shoop Ramp at 7:24 a.m. Thursday for "a deceased adult male (who) was found lying on the pavement of the ground-level drive of the ramp. It is believed the man had only been there for a short amount of time prior to his being discovered by a passerby."

The autopsy and toxicology exam are to be conducted by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office, which is contracted to perform all of Racine County's autopsy exams.

Payne said that the Racine Police Department's investigation into the death is ongoing.

A memorial set up over the weekend at the corner of State and Main honors someone named "Bobby." On a wooden cross, surrounded by flowers and candles and a sign taped to a lightpost that read "We miss and love you," an aunt wrote: "Bobby, going to miss singing to you and making you laugh!!! You were and always will be loved."

On Monday morning, some crime-scene tape was left behind, flapping in the wind.

