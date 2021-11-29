Man found dead in Racine parking garage on Thanksgiving to be autopsied today

RACINE — An autopsy and toxicology exam is scheduled to be conducted Tuesday for the man found dead on Thanksgiving morning at Shoop Parking Ramp at the corner of State and Main streets, Racine County Medical Examiner Michael Payne said Monday.

Take advantage of this limited-time offer Just 99¢ gives you full access for 3 months to exclusive content from The Journal Times. The incredible deal won't last long, so support local…

Payne did not confirm the man's identity other than saying he is a 30-year-old from Milwaukee County. His next of kin has been notified, Payne said in an email.

The Racine County Medical Examiner’s Office reported that it was called by the Racine Police Department to Shoop Ramp at 7:24 a.m. Thursday for "a deceased adult male (who) was found lying on the pavement of the ground-level drive of the ramp. It is believed the man had only been there for a short amount of time prior to his being discovered by a passerby."

The autopsy and toxicology exam are to be conducted by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office, which is contracted to perform all of Racine County's autopsy exams.

Payne said that the Racine Police Department's investigation into the death is ongoing.

A memorial set up over the weekend at the corner of State and Main honors someone named "Bobby." On a wooden cross, surrounded by flowers and candles and a sign taped to a lightpost that read "We miss and love you," an aunt wrote: "Bobby, going to miss singing to you and making you laugh!!! You were and always will be loved."

On Monday morning, some crime-scene tape was left behind, flapping in the wind.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.