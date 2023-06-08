YORKVILLE — Foul play is not suspected in the death of 66-year-old Norman Sapp, whose body was found by a fisherman in a pond along Interstate 94 in the Grandview Industrial Park on Saturday morning.

Sapp was reportedly last seen May 29 near the Exel Inn hotel, 1033 S.E. Frontage Road in Mount Pleasant, where he lived.

The hotel is about a mile north of the industrial park at 1221 Grandview Parkway.

Lt. Michael Luell of the Racine County Sheriff’s Office said investigators have not been able to determine how Sapp ended up in the pond and that there were no obvious outward signs of injury.

“I don’t know why he went into the water,” Luell said. “Right now, there’s nothing suspicious.”

The Racine County medical examiner’s office performed an autopsy, but Medical Examiner Kristan Binninger said the cause of death has not been determined.

Sapp worked at Topper Manufacturing Co., a rooftop car-rack manufacturer at 1727 N.E. Frontage Road.

Before his body was found, co-worker Jenny Sternberg made several posts to Facebook seeking help to locate Sapp.

“Norm is a super nice, old-school guy,” she posted. “It is completely out of character for him to miss work, let alone not get in contact with anyone.”

Police said Sapp was last seen about 9:30 p.m. May 29 leaving by himself from a garage near the Excel Inn where a group had gathered and walking toward a nearby convenience store.

“He was well-respected and well-liked by everyone in the neighborhood,” Luell said.

