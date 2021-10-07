Man found dead along Lake Michigan shoreline identified as Racine father

Racine's Lake Michigan deaths in 2021

Eisha "Nahomy" Figuero Colon, 10, of Racine, pulled from water June 17

Yaadwinder Singh, 17, of Franklin, pulled from water June 17

Thomas J. Walker, 40, of Missouri, died Aug. 22 after going into water near pier north of Zoo Beach to rescue two children who were his relatives and "in distress" in the water

Lily Limbert, 14, of Greendale, pulled out by strong current into deeper water and rocks near North Pier on June 21, died June 29

Aric Michael Lantz, 28, went missing Sept. 29, body found along shore of Lake Michigan Wednesday, Oct. 6