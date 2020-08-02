Man facing OWI charge after three-vehicle Caledonia crash sends one to hospital

Vehicles were stopped for a red light, north of Four Mile Road, in the south lanes of Highway 32 (Douglas Avenue). A 2009 GMC Sierra pickup truck rear ended a 1990 Harley Davidson motorcycle, pushing it into a 2017 Subaru in front of it, according to police. A passenger on the motorcycle suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital. The operator of the pickup, a 63-year-old man, was arrested on pending charges of his third offense of operating while intoxicated, causing injury. Blood results were pending as of Saturday night, police said.