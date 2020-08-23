Man dies on Tichigan Lake after his jet ski collided with boat

WATERFORD — One man died after an on-the-water crash Saturday evening on Tichigan Lake, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has confirmed.
“We don’t believe foul play to be a part of it," Lt. Mike Katzenberg of the DNR said Sunday.
The man, whose name authorities have not yet disclosed but was 48 at the time of his death, was operating a jet ski when it collided with a boat, according to Katzenberg.
Scanner reports indicated that the Tichigan Fire Department responded to the scene and that CPR was performed, but the Racine County medical examiner was called to the scene soon after.
An investigation is underway. Katzenberg said that there was only one witness to the crash, and the DNR is still working to confirm that individual's statements.
The crash occurred one day after the DNR issued an alert saying that 17 people have died in boating accidents in the state this year; Saturday's death would then be at least the 18th boating accident death in Wisconsin in 2020.
Out of 15 drownings in Wisconsin so far this year, most of those who died were not wearing life jackets. However, the DNR said that everyone involved in Saturday's crash was wearing a life jacket.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued the following potentially life-saving tips regarding boating safety:
- Always wear a life jacket when you’re on or near the water. Life jackets will keep you on top of the water if you walk off an unexpected drop-off, or a wave or current overpowers you or you fall out of a boat.
- Enjoy the waters sober and know your limits. Alcohol blurs a person’s judgment, reaction time and abilities.
- River shorelines and sandbars pose unseen dangers. Higher, fast-moving water also can tax an individual’s boating, paddling and swimming skills.
- Keep an eye on the weather and let someone know where you are going.
