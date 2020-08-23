Man dies on Tichigan Lake after his jet ski collided with boat

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERFORD — One man died after an on-the-water crash Saturday evening on Tichigan Lake, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has confirmed.

“We don’t believe foul play to be a part of it," Lt. Mike Katzenberg of the DNR said Sunday.

The man, whose name authorities have not yet disclosed but was 48 at the time of his death, was operating a jet ski when it collided with a boat, according to Katzenberg.

Scanner reports indicated that the Tichigan Fire Department responded to the scene and that CPR was performed, but the Racine County medical examiner was called to the scene soon after.

An investigation is underway. Katzenberg said that there was only one witness to the crash, and the DNR is still working to confirm that individual's statements.