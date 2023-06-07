RACINE — A house fire Wednesday morning on the 3300 block of 19th St. resulted in the death of one man, according to the Racine Fire Department.

The man's name has not been released.

When RFD arrived at the single family home they saw smoke coming from two bedroom windows.

Twenty-five firefighters helped extinguish the blaze, which was under control within minutes.

No injuries to any personnel on the scene were reported.

The cause of the fire, which caused an estimated $160,000 in damage to the structure and contents, is under investigation.

