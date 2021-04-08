Man dies in single-vehicle accident on Northwestern Avenue

RACINE — A 64-year-old male died in a single vehicle accident at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3800 block of Northwestern Avenue.
Upon arriving at the scene, Racine Police Department officers discovered a vehicle upside-down in the westbound ditch of Northwestern, according to a news release.
The driver, the 64-year-old male, was the sole occupant of the vehicle; he was found unconscious and later pronounced dead.
Wisconsin State Patrol responded to assist with the investigation. Investigation of the crash is ongoing, according to the news release.
Any witnesses, or anyone who has information on the crash, is asked to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.