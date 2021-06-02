Man dies in Racine County Jail

RACINE — The Racine County Jail took custody of a suspect at approximately 3 a.m. May 29 who was arrested for 14 counts of recklessly endangering safety and one count of arson to a building, according to a press release from the Racine County Sheriff's Office.
Based upon his recent suicide attempt, the suspect was placed on suicide close watch in a high visibility cell. During this same time, the suspect engaged in multiple acts of self-harm where he would, amongst other acts, violently smash his head into a concrete wall. On one occasion, the suspect’s self-harming behavior was serious enough that the Sheriff’s Office transported the suspect to a hospital for additional medical attention.
During the evening of June 1, the suspect was again smashing his head into a concrete wall so violently that it was audible to jail staff. When the jail staff took steps to medically evaluate the suspect and prevent him from harming himself, he experienced a medical event which led to him becoming unresponsive. Medical staff, which was present and standing by, immediately provided medical care and additional emergency personnel were summoned to the jail. Ultimately, the suspect did not regain consciousness, and he was pronounced dead.
The Racine County Sheriff’s Office immediately contacted the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office to conduct an independent investigation into the suspect’s death. Per the protocol of the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, jail staff that were involved in this incident were placed on administrative leave.