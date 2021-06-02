 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man dies in Racine County Jail
breaking

Man dies in Racine County Jail

{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The Racine County Jail took custody of a suspect at approximately 3 a.m. May 29 who was arrested for 14 counts of recklessly endangering safety and one count of arson to a building, according to a press release from the Racine County Sheriff's Office.

Based upon his recent suicide attempt, the suspect was placed on suicide close watch in a high visibility cell. During this same time, the suspect engaged in multiple acts of self-harm where he would, amongst other acts, violently smash his head into a concrete wall. On one occasion, the suspect’s self-harming behavior was serious enough that the Sheriff’s Office transported the suspect to a hospital for additional medical attention.

During the evening of June 1, the suspect was again smashing his head into a concrete wall so violently that it was audible to jail staff. When the jail staff took steps to medically evaluate the suspect and prevent him from harming himself, he experienced a medical event which led to him becoming unresponsive. Medical staff, which was present and standing by, immediately provided medical care and additional emergency personnel were summoned to the jail. Ultimately, the suspect did not regain consciousness, and he was pronounced dead.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office immediately contacted the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office to conduct an independent investigation into the suspect’s death. Per the protocol of the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, jail staff that were involved in this incident were placed on administrative leave.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden plans to raise ransomware at Russian summit

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

16-year-old charged; alleged to be second shooter in gas station homicide
Crime and Courts

16-year-old charged; alleged to be second shooter in gas station homicide

A second teen has been charged in the May 15 shooting death of Deveon D. Robbins, a 20-year-old father who was shot in the parking lot of Marathon gas station, 3024 Rapids Drive.

Assistant District Attorney Antoinette Rich successfully argued for the high bail on the grounds that the 16-year-old is associated with the NFL (Northside 4 Life) gang, has a criminal record and allegedly tried to abscond after the shooting.

Rich said the shooting at the Marathon gas station may have been retaliation for a shooting that occurred the week before. She described the defendant as an ex-felon with a “high risk of re-offending and/or failure to appear” in court.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News