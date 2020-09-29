Man dies in Monday afternoon blaze in Pleasant Prairie

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A 68-year-old Pleasant Prairie man died Monday in a house fire on the 8300 block of Old Green Bay Road.

Pleasant Prairie Police Chief David Smetana said that a relative of the man who died called 911 at about 4:25 p.m. Monday after returning home to find smoke coming from the second floor of the house. The relative said the man was likely trapped in the house. Police arrived within three minutes of the call.

“The initial officers on the scene made a couple of attempts to locate the individual who was in the home,” Smetana said. The second floor was filled with heavy smoke. “They went in at least two more times and found him in the bedroom. They got him onto the first floor and realized he was deceased.”

Smetana said two of the officers who attempted to rescue the man were treated and released for smoke inhalation. A third declined treatment.

The identity of the man who died is not yet being released pending notification of family members.

Smetana said the cause of the fire was still under investigation as of Tuesday morning. He said the multi-jurisdiction Kenosha County Fire Investigation Task Force is helping with that investigation.

Several other fire agencies assisted Pleasant Prairie firefighters on the call, including the Kenosha Fire Department, and the Winthrop Harbor, Newport, Beach Park and Zion fire departments.