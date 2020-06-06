Man dies in early morning Rapids Drive house fire
RACINE — A man died in an early Saturday morning house fire, fire officials reported.

Racine firefighters were dispatched at 2:56 a.m. to a report of a structure fire at 1327 Rapids Drive.

Fire officials said the "stubborn" blaze caused significant damage to the single-family, two-story home. 

An adult male was found inside the home and had succumbed to fire-related injuries. There were no other injuries, the Fire Department reported.

Fire officials determined the fire originated in the home's kitchen, but its cause was still under investigation as of Saturday morning.

The fire resulted in an estimated $45,000 in damage, investigators said.

Racine Police, We Energies and the Racine Fire Bells emergency support unit assisted at the scene. 

The Journal Times will update this story as more information becomes available.

